News & Insights

US Markets
ORCL

Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud services demand

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 12, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds background about cloud market, shares in paragraphs 3-5

June 12 (Reuters) - Oracle ORCL.N topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $13.84 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $13.74 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Oracle's push into the cloud computing market has started to bear fruit, helped by its acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner last year that has helped it better compete with industry giants like Microsoft MSFT.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O.

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings, including its partnership with Nvidia NVDA.O to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Revenue at Oracle's cloud services and license support unit, its largest, rose to $9.37 billion in the quarter from $7.61 billion a year earlier.

Shares in the Austin, Texas-based company were up 1.3% in extended trade.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
MSFT
AMZN
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.