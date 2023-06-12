Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 12 (Reuters) - Oracle ORCL.N topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $13.84 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $13.74 billion, according to Refinitiv.

