Oracle Announces Integrations With Zoom's Communications Platform

Published

(RTTNews) - Oracle and Zoom has introduced a series of integrations between Zoom's communications platform and Oracle Cloud Customer Experience applications to support the rapid growth in digital selling, marketing, and customer service.

The integration will help marketers deliver a consistent experience and improve customer engagement by leveraging branded assets-- emails, landing pages, forms-- across channels.

The marketers will be able to deliver richer digital events and improve the performance of webinars by quickly and easily collecting and analyzing data surrounding engagement and registration.

The integration will help sales teams schedule or start a Zoom meeting in the context of a sale against an account, contact, lead, opportunity, or proposal. In addition, sales teams will be able to view the Zoom interaction as part of a feed, record and save a meeting for later, and even run a transcription to capture insights from the meeting.

