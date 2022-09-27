Oracle Agrees To Pay More Than $23 Mln To Settle SEC Bribery Case

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle charges that its subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in return for business between 2016 and 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The settlement includes an about $8 million of disgorgement and a $15 million penalty.

According to the SEC's order, Oracle subsidiaries in Turkey and UAE also used the slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies and procedures.

The SEC order found that in some instances, employees of the Turkey subsidiary used these funds for the officials' families to accompany them on international conferences or take side trips to California.

The SEC said this is the second time it has sanctioned Oracle over the alleged creation of slush funds.

In 2012, Oracle resolved charges relating to the creation of millions of dollars of side funds by Oracle India, which created the risk that those funds could be used for illicit purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.