ORACION AMER ARPRT Earnings Results: $CAAP Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORACION AMER ARPRT ($CAAP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $461,100,000, beating estimates of $416,451,720 by $44,648,280.
ORACION AMER ARPRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of ORACION AMER ARPRT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 1,047,036 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,537,691
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 448,298 shares (+111.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,365,240
- UBS GROUP AG added 340,794 shares (+390.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,359,216
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 288,948 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,391,769
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 198,056 shares (+899.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,695,724
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 160,972 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,003,737
- RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 156,202 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,914,729
