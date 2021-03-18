ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.02, changing hands as low as $76.62 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $53.44 per share, with $128.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.