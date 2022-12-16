ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as low as $84.07 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $60.32 per share, with $101.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.00.

