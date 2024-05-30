News & Insights

Ora Gold Ltd. Unveils Investor Presentation

May 30, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has released an investor presentation for May 2024, which provides an overview of the company’s board, financial data, and past performance. The presentation also includes forward-looking statements and mineral resource forecasts, compliant with the JORC Code, however, it carries a disclaimer absolving the company of liability.

