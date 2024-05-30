Ora Gold Ltd. Unveils Investor Presentation

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has released an investor presentation for May 2024, which provides an overview of the company’s board, financial data, and past performance. The presentation also includes forward-looking statements and mineral resource forecasts, compliant with the JORC Code, however, it carries a disclaimer absolving the company of liability.

