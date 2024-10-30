News & Insights

Ora Gold Ltd. Shares Insightful Investor Update

October 30, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd., listed on the ASX under OAU, recently shared an investor presentation providing insights into their mineral resources and compliance with the JORC Code. This presentation highlights the company’s strategic focus on leveraging its mineral assets to enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on the mining sector might find this update significant for understanding Ora Gold’s market potential.

