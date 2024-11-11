Ora Gold Ltd. Quotes New Securities on ASX

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. announced the quotation of 8,909,401 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting a strategic move that may pique the interest of investors and market watchers. This development highlights the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers, potentially influencing its market positioning and investor appeal.

