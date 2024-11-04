News & Insights

Ora Gold Ltd. Lists New Securities on ASX

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 24 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 1, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to provide more liquidity and potentially attract new investors. Investors interested in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it indicates Ora Gold’s growth and strategic financial maneuvers.

