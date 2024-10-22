Ora Gold Ltd. Issues 15 Million Employee Options

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of 15 million unquoted employee options, exercisable at $0.012 each and expiring in October 2026. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme aimed at motivating and retaining key staff. Investors may view this as a strategic step to enhance company performance through employee engagement.

