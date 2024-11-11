Ora Gold Ltd. Director Increases Holdings Significantly

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, Frank Demarte, as he exercises options, increasing his holdings significantly. This strategic move involves the acquisition of a substantial number of ordinary shares and options across various trusts and entities associated with him. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects a strong insider commitment to the company’s prospects.

