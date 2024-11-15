Ora Gold Ltd. Corrects Quotation Error in Securities

News & Insights

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced the cancellation of a previous statement due to an error in the number of securities set to be quoted, differing from the number of options converting into shares. This correction underscores the importance of accuracy in financial reporting, crucial for investors and stakeholders monitoring stock performance. The company has promptly addressed the oversight to maintain transparency with its shareholders.

