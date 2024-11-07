Ora Gold Ltd. Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced a new issuance of 4,414,416 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX under the code OAU. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, signaling potential growth or strategic shifts within the company. Investors in the financial markets may find this development an interesting opportunity to watch.

