Ora Gold Ltd. Announces New Security Quotation on ASX

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced the quotation of 1,316,666 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following the exercise of options or conversion of other securities. This move could potentially attract investors’ attention, as it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence.

