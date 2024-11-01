Ora Gold Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced the quotation of 3,820,833 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a strategic financial maneuver for the company. This move could attract the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector. The new securities are set to be quoted from October 30, 2024.

