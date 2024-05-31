Ora Gold Director Increases Shareholding

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced a change in Director Rick W. Crabb’s interest, reporting an on-market acquisition of 5,000,000 ordinary shares, which now total 97,807,454 shares post-transaction. The acquisition, valued at $25,302.50, also included adjustments to Crabb’s unquoted options across various expiry dates.

For further insights into AU:OAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.