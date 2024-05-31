News & Insights

Ora Gold Director Increases Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd. has announced a change in Director Rick W. Crabb’s interest, reporting an on-market acquisition of 5,000,000 ordinary shares, which now total 97,807,454 shares post-transaction. The acquisition, valued at $25,302.50, also included adjustments to Crabb’s unquoted options across various expiry dates.

Tags

Stocks
