ORA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.79, changing hands as high as $77.75 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $63.7085 per share, with $128.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.