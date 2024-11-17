News & Insights

Ora Banda Mining Sees Stake Reduction by Hawke’s Point

November 17, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Hawke’s Point Holdings L.P. has reduced its stake in Ora Banda Mining Limited from 37.60% to 31.41% through a substantial on-market sale of ordinary shares. The transaction involved selling 107,142,860 shares, reflecting a strategic shift in the company’s investment in Ora Banda. This move could influence the market perception of Ora Banda’s stock as investors reassess its shareholder structure.

