Ora Banda Mining Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 20, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully carried by a poll. This includes key resolutions such as the election of directors and the ratification of share issues to investors. These results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

