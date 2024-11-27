News & Insights

Ora Banda Mining Issues New Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining has announced the issuance of over 4.6 million unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities, set to expire in November 2029, are designed to motivate and retain key personnel. This move reflects the company’s focus on aligning employee performance with long-term shareholder value.

