Ora Banda Mining Issues New Employee Incentives

Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of 828,750 unquoted equity securities under its performance rights scheme, set to expire on June 30, 2030. These newly issued securities, which are part of an employee incentive scheme, are not intended to be listed on the ASX. The issue date for these performance rights is May 24, 2024.

