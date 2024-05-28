News & Insights

Ora Banda Mining Issues New Employee Incentives

May 28, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of 828,750 unquoted equity securities under its performance rights scheme, set to expire on June 30, 2030. These newly issued securities, which are part of an employee incentive scheme, are not intended to be listed on the ASX. The issue date for these performance rights is May 24, 2024.

