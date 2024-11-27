Ora Banda Mining Director’s Strategic Stock Moves

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining’s director, Luke Creagh, recently made significant changes to his holdings, including acquiring new performance rights and disposing of millions of shares. These transactions highlight strategic movements within the company, attracting the attention of investors keen on understanding the financial maneuvers of its leadership.

