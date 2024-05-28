Ora Banda Mining Announces Lapsed Performance Rights

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd has announced the cessation of over 3 million performance rights due to unmet conditions, as detailed in their latest securities update on May 28, 2025. Investors saw the lapse of rights for two sets of performance securities originally set to expire in 2028 and 2030, signaling potential shifts in company milestones or strategic direction.

