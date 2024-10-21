Ora Banda Mining Announces Change in Substantial Holder

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining Limited has announced a change in its substantial holder status, indicating a shift in shareholder interests. This development could influence the company’s stock dynamics as investors adjust their positions. Stakeholders in the financial markets may want to keep a close watch on further updates from the company.

