Ora Banda Mining Adjusts Shareholder Structure

Ora Banda Mining announced a change in its substantial holders due to the dilutionary effect of issuing over 14 million new shares. This move highlights the dynamic shifts in shareholder composition, a point of interest for market watchers and investors. The company’s strategic decisions could influence its stock performance and market perception.

