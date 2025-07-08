OR Royalties Reports Q2 Preliminary Revenues and Cash Margin

OR Royalties Inc. OR reported a 1.8% year-over-year fall in attributable gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) in the second quarter of 2025. Preliminary revenues from royalties and streams were disclosed at $60.4 million, creating a quarterly record. OR earned attributable GEOs of around 19,700 in the quarter.

OR’s Q2 Cash Margin

Preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) came in at $2.6 million in the second quarter, a slight increase from $2.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The cash margin in the quarter was $57.8 million. The cash margin was 95.8%, resulting in a quarterly record.



As of June 30, 2025, OR’s cash position was $49.6 million. The company used $40 million in repayments on its revolving credit facility in the second quarter. As of June 2025, OR Royalties had $35.7 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility, with $614.3 million available for drawdown and an additional $200 million option through an uncommitted accordion feature.

OR Royalties’ Q1 Performance

OR Royalties reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents in first-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The bottom line improved 33% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $55 million in the first quarter, up 22% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 19 cents. Notably, it reported earnings of 13 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

OR Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of OR Royalties have gained 72.8% compared with the industry’s 4.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OR Royalties’ Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and ATI Inc. ATI. All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.20 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 51.9%. Carpenter Technology shares gained 111% last year.



SSR Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, implying a year-over-year upsurge of 307%. SSR Mining’s stock soared 88.6% last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI shares jumped 54% last year.

