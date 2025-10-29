OR Royalties (OR) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 38.00

The average one-year price target for OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) has been revised to $38.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of $32.02 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.83 to a high of $64.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.46% from the latest reported closing price of $31.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in OR Royalties. This is an increase of 264 owner(s) or 733.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.43%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 568.69% to 161,130K shares. The put/call ratio of OR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 23,636K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 12,911K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,867K shares , representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 7.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,605K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,716K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,419K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

