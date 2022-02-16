OR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.58, changing hands as high as $12.62 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.765 per share, with $15.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.57.

