Opyl Ltd. Gains Investor Support to Enhance TrialKey

Opyl Ltd., an Australian company, has secured $305,000 AUD in loans from key investors, including Antanas Guoga and Irwin Biotech, to enhance its AI-powered clinical trial platform, TrialKey. This financial backing underscores strong investor confidence in Opyl’s strategic direction and its potential to revolutionize clinical trial processes. The loans, which are convertible to shares, not only boost Opyl’s financial position but also strengthen its market credibility.

