Opyl Ltd. Expands Reach with Southern CDC Agreement

Opyl Limited has entered into a Service Level Agreement with Southern Clinical Development Consulting to license its TrialKey platform, enhancing clinical trial support and optimization. This collaboration aims to improve trial design, site feasibility, and patient recruitment strategies through AI-powered insights, marking a significant expansion in Opyl’s role in clinical trial management. The agreement provides Opyl with flexible revenue opportunities, as fees are determined per project based on the scope of services.

