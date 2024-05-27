Opyl Limited General Meeting Approves Key Resolutions

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited successfully conducted its General Meeting on May 27, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the disposal of the Opin business and the election of executive director Mr. Saurabh Jain. The company, known for leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance clinical trials and predict outcomes, also approved the issuance of shares and manager options, reaffirming its strategic direction and leadership stability.

