Opyl Limited Expands Reach with Strategic Partnerships

Opyl Limited has secured multiple strategic partnerships that highlight the growing demand for its AI-powered clinical trial platform, TrialKey. New agreements, including a collaboration with Commercial Eyes and a significant alliance with Phenix Health, demonstrate Opyl’s expanding influence in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Additionally, the company’s efforts to raise $100 million AUD through its Biotech Fund with L39 Capital suggest a promising financial trajectory.

