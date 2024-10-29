News & Insights

Opyl Limited Expands Reach with Strategic Partnerships

October 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has secured multiple strategic partnerships that highlight the growing demand for its AI-powered clinical trial platform, TrialKey. New agreements, including a collaboration with Commercial Eyes and a significant alliance with Phenix Health, demonstrate Opyl’s expanding influence in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Additionally, the company’s efforts to raise $100 million AUD through its Biotech Fund with L39 Capital suggest a promising financial trajectory.

