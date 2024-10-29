Opyl Limited Expands Partnerships and Secures Funding

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has made significant strides in the first quarter of FY25, establishing multiple partnerships to expand its AI-driven clinical trial platform, TrialKey. Notable collaborations include agreements with Commercial Eyes, BioIntelect, and Phenix Health, enhancing its reach in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Additionally, Opyl secured $700,000 AUD in loans, providing crucial financial support for its strategic initiatives.

