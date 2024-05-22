Opyl Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has reported a change in the interest of director Antanas Guoga, as per the ASX listing rules. Guoga acquired an additional 438,039 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.0180 each, increasing his total holdings to 18,288,088 shares. The transaction was an on-market trade and did not occur during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:OPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.