Opyl Limited Director Increases Shareholding

May 22, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has reported a change in the interest of director Antanas Guoga, as per the ASX listing rules. Guoga acquired an additional 438,039 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.0180 each, increasing his total holdings to 18,288,088 shares. The transaction was an on-market trade and did not occur during a closed period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

