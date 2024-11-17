Opyl Limited Boosts Growth with Strategic Investments

Opyl Ltd. (AU:OPL) has released an update.

Opyl Limited has unveiled a $1.7 million budget focused on operational continuity and growth, emphasizing business development and strategic asset acquisition in health technology. Recent achievements include securing a contract with Brain Vector, launching the AI-powered TrialGen platform, and forming strategic partnerships to expand its TrialKey platform’s market reach. These efforts, alongside a $2 million capital raise, underscore Opyl’s commitment to enhancing its clinical trial solutions and shareholder value.

