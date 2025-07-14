$OPXS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPXS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,179,688 of trading volume.

$OPXS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPXS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OPXS stock page ):

$OPXS insiders have traded $OPXS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,645 shares for an estimated $1,012,297 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,645 shares for an estimated $1,012,297 .

. DALE E LEHMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,537 shares for an estimated $406,475 .

. R. RIMMY MALHOTRA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $212,000 .

. DANNY ROBERT SCHOENING (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,186 shares for an estimated $192,166 .

. JUDD DAYTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,377 shares for an estimated $170,369 .

. KAREN LEA HAWKINS (CFO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $110,520

$OPXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $OPXS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPXS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,229,698 of award payments to $OPXS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

