$OPXS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPXS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,179,688 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPXS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OPXS stock page):
$OPXS Insider Trading Activity
$OPXS insiders have traded $OPXS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,645 shares for an estimated $1,012,297.
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,645 shares for an estimated $1,012,297.
- DALE E LEHMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,537 shares for an estimated $406,475.
- R. RIMMY MALHOTRA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $212,000.
- DANNY ROBERT SCHOENING (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,186 shares for an estimated $192,166.
- JUDD DAYTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,377 shares for an estimated $170,369.
- KAREN LEA HAWKINS (CFO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $110,520
$OPXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $OPXS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. removed 31,374 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,204
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 26,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,384
- FULLCIRCLE WEALTH LLC added 13,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,589
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 13,084 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,317
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 10,922 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,036
- FINANCIAL ADVOCATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 10,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,657
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,175 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,714
$OPXS Government Contracts
We have seen $4,229,698 of award payments to $OPXS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HWS0997 FPI PHOENIX, AZ: $458,323
- HWS0997 12472133, PERISCOPE, ASSEMBLY, DRIVERS, UNIT FPI PHOENIX, AZ BASED OFF OF ABSTRACT CW25-088PH 230 EA.: $458,323
- 8510859787!PARTS KIT,CELL ASSE: $401,490
- 8510776559!PERISCOPE,ARMORED V: $381,066
- 8510766776!BLOCK,DIRECT VISION: $268,627
