Opus Genetics Shares Encouraging Data From Inherited Retinal Degeneration Study

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD), Tuesday announced three-month data from the pediatric cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the safety and preliminary efficacy of OPGx-LCA5 in participants with inherited retinal degeneration.

During the study, pediatric participants aged 16-17 with severe baseline vision impairment received a single subretinal injection of OPGx-LCA5.

The findings showed a group average of a 0.3 logMAR improvement, as well as improvements in cone sensitivity to both red and blue light among participants, providing evidence that OPGx-LCA5 can potentially restore cone-mediated vision in teenagers who had already experienced profound vision loss.

Additionally, combined adult data revealed that improvements in visual acuity were sustained through 18 months, both in terms of mean change from baseline and mean interocular difference, underscoring the potential durability of the treatment response.

In light of this encouraging data, the company expects to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter to discuss the same along with the future steps regarding LCA5 program.

In the pre-market hours, IRD is trading at $1.84, up 2.8 percent on the Nasdaq.

