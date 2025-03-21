Opus Genetics Prices Public Offering At $0.95/Share, Raising Over $20M

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc.(IRD), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biotech, Friday priced its public offering of 21.05 million shares of common stock and warrants at $0.95 per share.

The offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of $20 million.

The company has also completed a concurrent private placement of 1.18 million shares and warrants at $1.275 per share, raising an additional $1.5 million.

Opus shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IRD", with the offerings expected to close on March 24, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

Warrants issued in both the public offering and private placement could bring in up to $21.4 million in additional capital 30 days after the release of OPGx-BEST1 DUO-1001 Cohort 1 data, bringing the total potential proceeds to approximately $43 million.

Pipeline and Near-Term Catalysts

Opus Genetics is developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, with its lead programs including OPGx-LCA5, a Phase 1/2 candidate targeting Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA5) with encouraging early data, and OPGx-BEST1, aimed at treating BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with a Phase 1/2 study set to begin in 2025.

The company is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75 percent, currently in Phase 3 trials for presbyopia and low contrast vision, and APX3330, a small-molecule inhibitor targeting diabetic retinopathy, with an upcoming Phase 3 trial under an FDA Special Protocol Assessment or SPA.

The anticipated OPGx-BEST1 data release is a key milestone, potentially unlocking additional funding through full warrant exercise.

Currently, IRD is trading at $1.23, up 3.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

