Opus Genetics (IRD) Price Target Increased by 23.44% to 9.73

The average one-year price target for Opus Genetics (NasdaqCM:IRD) has been revised to $9.73 / share. This is an increase of 23.44% from the prior estimate of $7.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.25% from the latest reported closing price of $4.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opus Genetics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRD is 0.22%, an increase of 42.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.57% to 27,076K shares. The put/call ratio of IRD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,781K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing an increase of 30.02%.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,325K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIOS Capital Management holds 3,683K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,718K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,003K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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