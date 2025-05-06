Markets
IRD

Opus Genetics: FDA Grants RMAT Designation To OPGx-LCA5

May 06, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics (IRD) announced the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to OPGx-LCA5, its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis due to genetic variations in the LCA5 gene. The RMAT designation for OPGx-LCA5 is based on early clinical evidence from Opuss ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial.

The RMAT designation program offers the potential for expedited development and review of regenerative medicine therapies that demonstrate the potential to address serious or life-threatening diseases based on preliminary clinical evidence.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.