Opus Genetics Approves Equity Awards for New Employees Under 2021 Inducement Plan

Opus Genetics approved equity awards for new employees, granting options to purchase 205,742 shares at $0.93 each.

Opus Genetics, Inc. has announced the approval of equity awards for two new employees as part of their 2021 Inducement Plan, effective March 13, 2025. The Board of Directors approved these awards in line with Nasdaq regulations, granting options to purchase a total of 205,742 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.93 per share. The options will vest over four years, with specific terms for acceleration or forfeiture. Opus Genetics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing therapies for inherited retinal diseases and other ophthalmic conditions, including gene therapies for diseases like Leber congenital amaurosis and retinitis pigmentosa, as well as treatments for diabetic retinopathy and vision disorders.

Potential Positives

Approval of equity awards signifies the company's commitment to attracting talent, which could enhance its research and development capabilities.

The grant of stock options with a four-year vesting period aligns new employees' interests with long-term company performance, potentially driving greater shareholder value.

Opus Genetics is actively advancing its clinical pipeline, including notable programs for inherited retinal diseases, indicating potential for future product development and market entry.

Agreement with the FDA for a Phase 3 trial of APX3330 represents a significant milestone in the company's regulatory process, enhancing prospects for future commercialization.

Potential Negatives

Approval of significant equity awards for new employees may raise concerns about excessive compensation and priorities within the company, especially in a clinical-stage setting where financial resources are often limited.

The requirement to publicly announce equity awards due to non-compliance with a stockholder-approved equity plan could indicate potential weaknesses in corporate governance practices.

The issuance of options at a price equivalent to the lower end of the stock's value may signal a lack of confidence in the company's current market position and future growth prospects.

FAQ

What is Opus Genetics, Inc.?

Opus Genetics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for inherited retinal diseases and other ophthalmic disorders.

When were the new equity awards approved?

The new equity awards were approved on March 13, 2025, as an inducement for two new employees starting their roles.

What type of equity awards were granted?

The approved equity awards were options to purchase an aggregate of 205,742 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.93 per share.

What is the vesting schedule for the options?

The options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary and the remainder vesting monthly or quarterly thereafter.

What is Apus Genetics' most advanced therapy?

The most advanced program at Opus Genetics focuses on addressing mutations in the LCA5 gene in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

$IRD Insider Trading Activity

$IRD insiders have traded $IRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE MAGRATH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $198,757 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN R YERXA (President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,834

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing important new therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and other ophthalmic disorders (“Opus” or the “Company”), today announced that the independent members of its Board of Directors approved equity awards under the Company’s 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, as a material inducement to two new employees in connection with the commencement of their employment with the Company effective March 13, 2025. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing rule 635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.





The equity awards were granted in the form of options to purchase an aggregate of 205,742 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option awards each have an exercise price of $0.93 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date of March 13, 2025. The options vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting either in equal monthly or quarterly installments thereafter, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in each new hire’s award agreements.







About Opus Genetics







Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to treat patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and other treatments for ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline includes adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based investigational gene therapies that address mutations in genes that cause different forms of bestrophinopathy, Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) and retinitis pigmentosa. Our most advanced investigational gene therapy program is designed to address mutations in the LCA5 gene, which encodes the lebercilin protein and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial, with encouraging early data. Our pipeline also includes BEST1 investigational gene therapy, designed to address mutations in the BEST1 gene, which is associated with retinal degeneration. The pipeline also includes Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist being investigated to reduce pupil size, and APX3330, a novel small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 being investigated to slow the progression of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for presbyopia and dim (mesopic) light vision disturbances. We have reached agreement with the FDA under SPA for a Phase 3 trial to evaluate oral APX3330 for the treatment of DR. For more information, please visit



www.opusgtx.com



.







