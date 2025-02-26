Opus Genetics Announces FDA Fast Track, Trial Enrollment Updates For Phentolamine 0.75%

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD) announced Wednesday that its Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75 percent has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

This designation is for the treatment of significant chronic night driving impairment and reduced mesopic vision in keratorefractive patients with visual disturbances such as glare and halos.

The Fast Track status will help expedite the development and review process for this promising treatment option.

Opus Genetics provided updates on its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. Enrollment in the VEGA-3 trial, evaluating the ophthalmic solution for presbyopia, has been completed with 545 participants.

Meanwhile, enrollment in the LYNX-2 trial, focusing on low light visual disturbances in keratorefractive surgery patients, is nearly complete, with full enrollment expected by mid-2025.

Jay Pepose, Chief Medical Advisor at Opus Genetics, about the progress of these trials, particularly highlighting the potential of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75 percent as a non-invasive, durable treatment for presbyopia and keratorefractive surgery-related visual disturbances.

Currently, IRD is trading at $1.08 up by 4.47 Percent on the Nasdaq.

