Opus Aligns With FDA On Phase 3 Study For OPGx-LCA5 In Treating IRD; Dosing To Begin In Q4

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics Inc. (IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced achieving alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Phase 3 registrational trial on OPGx-LCA5 in treating inherited retinal dystrophy in a Type B Rare Disease Evidence Principles meeting.

OPGx-LCA5 is a gene therapy that employs an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) vector, developed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) caused by biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene encoding the lebercilin protein. LCA5-associated inherited retinal disease is an early-onset severe inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD) that leads to dissociation of retinal architecture and visual function.

The drug previously received Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA and was accepted into the Rare Disease Evidence Principles (RDEP) program.

The company stated that the Type B meeting established the recruitment of 8 participants in the Phase 3 trial, with the primary efficacy endpoint set at a mean improvement of at least 7 decibels in retinal sensitivity. The Phase 3 study is reportedly designed with 90% more statistical power than the Phase 1/2 trial, which assessed a 10.5 decibel change.

The FDA also indicated that a Biologics License Application (BLA) may be submitted if compelling efficacy is proven at the six-month primary endpoint, with additional 12-month durability data to be submitted during the BLA review process.

Seven patients have already been enrolled in the study. Dosing in the Phase 3 trial is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

IRD is currently trading at $4.29, up 1.42%.

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