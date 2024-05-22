News & Insights

Optus Mobile Confronts Legal Challenge Over Data Breach

May 22, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Optus Mobile Pty Limited is facing legal action from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for allegedly failing to protect customer data during a cyber attack in September 2022. The company has taken steps to mitigate the issue and is cooperating with authorities, but the potential penalties remain undetermined as the case moves to court. Optus Mobile has expressed its intention to defend against the allegations.

