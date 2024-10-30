Optus Faces Legal Challenge Over Consumer Dealings

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Optus Mobile is facing legal action from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which alleges the company acted unconscionably with 429 consumers. While Optus is currently reviewing the claims, the potential penalties remain uncertain and will be decided by the Federal Court. In the meantime, Optus Mobile is taking steps to address the issues with affected customers.

