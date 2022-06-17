Optum UK to buy healthcare software provider EMIS for $1.5 bln

Adds company comment, details

June 17 (Reuters) - UK healthcare technology company EMIS Group Plc EMIS.L said on Friday it had agreed to be acquired by health services firm Optum UK for about 1.24 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) in cash.

The per share offer of 1,925 represents a 49% premium to EMIS' closing price on Thursday. Shares in EMIS closed Friday's session at a record high of 1,890 pence.

Optum UK, a part of U.S.-based UnitedHealth Group UNH.N, said the deal would help the combined company to provide better services to the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

EMIS directors intend to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

Optum UK and its affiliates have been present in the UK for nearly two decades, while the London-listed EMIS was founded in 1987.

($1 = 0.8205 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

