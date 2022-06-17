BioTech

Optum UK to buy healthcare software provider EMIS for $1.5 bln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
UK healthcare software provider EMIS Group Plc will be acquired by a group led by health services firm Optum UK for about 1.24 billion pounds ($1.51 billion), the companies said on Friday.

The 1,925 pence-per-share, all-cash offer represents a 49% premium to EMIS' closing price on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8205 pounds)

