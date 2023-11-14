Optum, Express Scripts lose bid to oust opioid special master over reply-all email

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit managers OptumRx and Express Scripts have lost a bid to disqualify a long-serving special master in national opioid litigation from working on cases against them on the basis of an email he accidentally sent to their attorneys.

A three-judge panel of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the pharmacy benefit managers' claim that the email, in which Special Master David Cohen wrote that the companies "knew a lot" about illicit opioid prescriptions, revealed bias.

"Although his remarks relate to how he thought the case should proceed and his opinions of the parties, they do not evidence a deep-seated antagonism for any of the parties," the judges — Senior Circuit Judges Alan Norris and R. Guy Cole, and Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore — wrote in an unsigned opinion.

Cohen said in an email that he was pleased with the decision.

"I look forward to immediately returning my focus to assisting the court and helping the parties resolve their disputes in this very important litigation," he said.

Optum and Express Scripts did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for lead plaintiffs' attorneys, who opposed Cohen's disqualification, declined to comment.

UnitedHealth Group-owned UNH.N Optum and Cigna Group-owned CI.N Express Scripts asked the 6th Circuit to oust Cohen last month. The request by the two pharmacy benefit mangers (PBMs) came after U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, who is presiding over nationwide litigation over opioids, declined to remove Cohen.

As grounds for disqualification, the PBMs cited a note Cohen emailed to lawyers and Polster's law clerk in August, recommending that plaintiffs be allowed to add the companies' mail-order pharmacy subsidiaries to the case because doing so "will show how much PBMs knew (and they knew a lot)."

In the same email, Cohen said he believed the PBMs would seek to "complicate and delay" the case.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Cohen said he had intended to send the email as a note to himself, and was not biased.

The opioid litigation, which includes thousands of lawsuits by local governments across the country, has already resulted in more than $50 billion in settlements resolving claims that drug manufacturers concealed the addictive pain drugs' risks, and that distributors and pharmacies ignored red flags that pills were being diverted into illegal channels.

Plaintiffs also allege that PBMs both collaborated with drugmakers to promote dangerous drugs, and failed to limit access to them in response to red flags. The two sides are currently in the process of choosing so-called bellwether cases to go to trial and test the strength of those claims.

The appeals court case is In re: OptumRx Inc, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-3882.

The MDL is In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, No. 1:17-md-02804.

For plaintiffs: Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy; Joseph Rice of Motley Rice; Paul Farrell of Farrell & Fuller; and Peter Weinberger of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber

For OptumRx: Brian Boone of Alston & Bird

For Express Scripts: Christopher Michel of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

